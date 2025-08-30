16 legendary music acts Edinburgh residents would like to see in the capital

We asked Evening News readers which band or artists they would most like see perform in the capital. Nearly 500 people responded with a diverse range of suggestions.
Scroll through our gallery to see the music acts locals would like to see perform live in Edinburgh.
1. The Rolling Stones
The Stones have performed several times in Edinburgh over the decades, most recently in 2018 at Murrayfield. The legendary band were rumoured to play a European tour at the start of the year but sadly it never went ahead. And after 60 years in the business they remain a dream gig for many | Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2. Depeche Mode
Having performed in Edinburgh throughout their early years, it’s been nearly 40 years since Depeche Mode returned to the capital. The English electronic band got quite a few mentions by readers | Photo by ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images
3. Runrig
Runrig played their farewell concert in 2018, so it’s unlikely another Edinburgh show would ever come to fruition. But if they did, locals would like to see Donnie Munro return to the lineup
| TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
4. Lionel Richie
It’s been a decade since Lionel Richie last performed in Edinburgh – and fans are hoping the American star returns in the future. He was due to perform in August 2022 but canceled due to the pandemic | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images