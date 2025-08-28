Indie rockers Wet Leg are set to headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, helping the Scottish capital to ring in the New Year in style.

The Isle of Wight five-piece, which was founded by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers in 2019, are scheduled to take to the stage at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens for the Concert in the Gardens on December 31.

The BRIT and Grammy award winners are set to play in front of thousands of revellers as Edinburgh counts down to 2026. The performance will also mark the end of a successful year for the band, who in 2025 have played Glastonbury, announced a sell-out UK tour and released a UK Number 1 album.

Tickets for the event are priced from £73 and will go on general sale on Tuesday, September 2. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 1, and those wishing to get early access are able to sign up for the pre-sale at www.edinburghshogmanay.com.

Directors of Unique Assembly, which creates and produces Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Wet Leg to headline this year’s Concert in the Gardens, and with Hamish Hawk and Lucia & the Best Boys joining the party, it promises to be a night of incredible music and celebration that will have everyone dancing into 2026. And not forgetting one of the world’s great New Year firework displays from Edinburgh Castle. This is going to be a cracker.”

The line-up for the New Year concert also includes Edinburgh singer Hamish Hawk and Scottish indie rock band Lucia & The Best Boys.

Hamish Hawk said: “I'm properly excited to be asked to perform at this year's Hogmanay celebrations. As a local and a street partygoer, I know how big a gig it is, and the size of shoes we need to fill - we're well up for the challenge. It's a privilege to be asked - 2026 is shaping up to be a good one.”

Lucia & The Best Boys added: “We’ve all got great memories of Edinburgh Hogmanay so we are all buzzed to be part of the line-up this year. We have so many exciting things coming next year and this will be the perfect way to kick it off.”

This year will see the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival return to the Scottish capital, after celebrations had to be cancelled in 2024 due to concerns over extreme weather.

Texas were set to take to the stage for the Concert in the Gardens last year, but organisers were forced to call off all outdoor events, including the torchlight procession, after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for high winds and rain.

But organisers have announced a packed four-day schedule for 2025 which they hope will see the festival return with a bang.

Fireworks are set to go off at Edinburgh Castle when the clock strikes midnight on December 31, with comedian Susie McCabe leading the countdown to the New Year.

The torchlight procession is also set to return on December 29 and will see thousands of torchbearers illuminate the streets of the Scottish capital. And on December 30, Peat and Diesel and RuMac are set to entertain crowds at the Night Afore Concert in Princes Street Gardens.

As well as Edinburgh’s famous street party and the Concert in the Gardens, December 31 will see partygoers take on the Gay Gordons and Dashing White Sergeant at multiple indoor ceilidh events, including Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Ceilidh and Bairns New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms.

The celebrations will wrap up on January 1 with a programme of free and ticketed music events across the city for the First Footin’.

Councillor Margaret Graham, culture and communities convener, said: “Our Hogmanay celebration is not just an Edinburgh tradition, we’re known worldwide as the place to be to bring in the bells. It will be wonderful to welcome Wet Leg to the Capital for their Hogmanay debut, performing what I’m sure will be an electrifying set packed with iconic tracks from their chart-topping albums.

“With Scotland’s own Hamish Hawk and Lucia & The Best Boys joining them, I’m delighted that this year’s Concert in the Gardens will have a strong Scottish supporting line-up. As the home of Hogmanay it promises to be the ultimate party to welcome 2026.

“With such a great night of music and unbeatable views of midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle, gig-goers are sure to have an unforgettable celebration.”

For more information on the programme and to buy tickets, visit www.edinburghshogmanay.com.