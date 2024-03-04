Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All lanes on the M8 are now running on the M8 following a crash near Livingston this morning.

Emergency services were called at 9.20am following reports of the crash on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 2 and 3.

'Severe delays' were reported in the area where the average speed was 5mph following the crash. Traffic Scotland said drivers should expect ‘longer than normal journey times’ with the travel time reported to be 45 minutes in the area. The AA reported delays of up to 56 minutes on the M8 between J3 A899 Livingston Road and J2 M9.

At 9.50am, Traffic Scotland said: “All lane are now running on the M8 eastbound following an earlier collision between J3 and J2. Traffic is now moving well past the scene."