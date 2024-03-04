News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Breaking

Edinburgh traffic: ‘Severe delays’ on M8 and police at the scene following rush hour crash

The crash was reported at around 9.20am
By Neil Johnstone
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:02 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

All lanes on the M8 are now running on the M8 following a crash near Livingston this morning.

Emergency services were called at 9.20am following reports of the crash on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 2 and 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'Severe delays' were reported in the area where the average speed was 5mph following the crash. Traffic Scotland said drivers should expect ‘longer than normal journey times’ with the travel time reported to be 45 minutes in the area. The AA reported delays of up to 56 minutes on the M8 between J3 A899 Livingston Road and J2 M9.

Drivers are facing 'severe delays' on the M8 following a crash this morningDrivers are facing 'severe delays' on the M8 following a crash this morning
Drivers are facing 'severe delays' on the M8 following a crash this morning

At 9.50am, Traffic Scotland said: “All lane are now running on the M8 eastbound following an earlier collision between J3 and J2. Traffic is now moving well past the scene."

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Related topics:TrafficEdinburghLivingstonPolice