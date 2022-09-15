Learners in Edinburgh may have to wait until 2023 for their driving tests due to cancellations amid the Queen’s funeral bank holiday.

The AA have previously warned that young people leaving school and university may not be able to accept jobs because of the coronavirus backlog on tests.

This backlog will become worse by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency ( DVSA ) suspending all but “essential services” on Monday September 19 .

They confirmed that all practical and theory driving tests booked for that date would be cancelled.

The service said: “Our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family at this sad time.

“In line with National Mourning guidance our services will continue during the mourning period.

“We are suspending all but our most essential services on 19 September due to the Bank Holiday and State Funeral, allowing individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period of national mourning.”

Will learners have to rebook practical and theory tests?

The agency said it will contact all learners affected by the bank holiday.

But, anyone with a practical test scheduled for that day will have their test automatically rebooked for the first and next available date.

Learners with theory tests booked on September 19 will have to rebook their own test.

Those training to be driving instructors are also affected - all ADI part 2 and 3 tests and standards checks are suspended.

Driving test wait times near me

The average wait time in Edinburgh means rescheduled tests are likely to take place in 2023.

In Musselburgh , the current average wait time is 22 weeks, and in Currie, it is 23 weeks.

This means tests are likely to be rescheduled for the end of February next year.

But, some slots could become available from cancellations or more instructors applying for jobs.

Are driving lessons going ahead over bank holiday?

Driving lessons can go ahead, but it is the individual instructors ’ and driving schools’ decision.

Why is there such a long wait for driving tests?

There is a long wait for tests because a backlog built up throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The average wait time was already 14 weeks, before the bank holiday cancellations.

What are the DVSA doing about it?

They aim to reduce the average wait time to nine weeks by the end of the year, according to their most recent business plan.

The service is also trying to recruit an extra 300 examiners and have extended the hours that testing can take place.