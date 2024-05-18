Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The homewares retailer will relocate to a larger 30,000 sq ft store next week

Dunelm in Edinburgh has launched a closing down sale at their Straiton Retail Park store today - with customers able to get up to 75 per cent off various products.

The sale comes days before the giant retailer relocates to a larger premises at the retail park next week - with the new 30,000 sq ft store set to open on Tuesday, May 21 at 9am.

Customers at Dunelm in Straiton Retail Park, Edinburgh, can get up to 75 per cent off products today

To celebrate the launch of their new store next week, Dunelm is offering the first 50 customers through the doors an exclusive goody bag filled with Dunelm products. Visitors arriving a little later will also have the chance to find hidden 20 ‘golden tickets’ within the outlet - with tickets ranging from £5 to £20 which customers can redeem throughout the day.

The relocated store will stock a wide variety of products including bedding, kitchenware and dining essentials, alongside Dorma and a Made to Measure departments featuring curtains and blinds. There will also be a brand-new Pausa Kitchen Café, serving delicious meals and great coffee.

Wayne Hynes, regional manager at Dunelm, said: “We’re so excited to announce the relocation of our Dunelm Edinburgh store to a larger space which will provide our community with an improved shopping experience.

“The team has been working incredibly hard to get everything set up and ready. We can’t wait to welcome our customers into our amazing new home!”

The retailer said sustainability credentials will be central to their new ranges, with the store stocking many items from Dunelm’s Conscious Choice range - with products made from at least 50 per cent recycled materials - and a Textile Takeback fixture, allowing customers to return unwanted textile products to be purposefully recycled or redistributed.