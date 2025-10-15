East Lothian bike thefts leave Cockenzie non-profit organisation ‘greatly impacted’

An East Lothian organisation that provides a range of activities for young people and adults has been ‘greatly impacted’ following a break-in and theft.

Four mountain bikes and two electric bikes were stolen from Heavy Sound in Cockenzie – a social enterprise within Cockenzie Business Hub on Edinburgh Road. Established in 2015, the organisation’s services include sport, music, mentoring and life skills.

The break-in is believed to have happened between October 9 and 14. Officers are now appealing for information following the incident.

The break-in at Heavy Sound in Cockenzie, East Lothian is believed to have happened between October 9 and 14placeholder image
A Police spokesperson said: “This premises provides vital and valued support and activities for the local community, which have been greatly impacted by this incident.

“Dalkeith CID are asking the public if they have any information that may be of value to this enquiry to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting incident number 0547 of October 14.”

