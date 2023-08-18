Police closed off road in Musselburgh while bomb squad with the incident

Residents in an area of Musselburgh were evacuated from their homes after “items of concern” were found in an abandoned vehicle.

Emergency crews and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) crews rushed to the Newbigging area on Thursday night (August 18) after the alarm was raised.

Residents were told to leave their properties by emergency services and the road was closed off while the bomb disposal unit removed the item.

Residents the Newbigging area of Musselburgh were evacuated from their homes after “items of concern” were found in an abandoned vehicle. Photo: Google Maps

The operation lasted for nearly nine hours, with residents finally allowed back into their homes in the early hours of Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Evening News: “The cordons have been lifted in the Newbigging area of Musselburgh after items of concern were discovered in an abandoned vehicle yesterday.