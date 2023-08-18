Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward

A motorcyclist who died at the scene of single-vehicle crash in West Lothian on Monday evening has been named.

Lee Headley was riding on a blue Suzuki GSXR motorbike on the B792 Blackburn Road, in Addiewell, at around 9.25pm on August 14 when he crashed.

Emergency services were called, and despite paramedics’ efforts, the 43-year-old died at the scene. The road was closed for around four hours while investigations were carried out. It re-opened at 1.35am the following day.

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville, of Livingston Road Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from any motorists, especially any with dash-cam footage, who were driving on the B792 between 9.10pm and 9.25 pm.