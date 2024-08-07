Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Lothian police are appealing for information following a report of indecent exposure in Tranent.

At around 8.15pm on Monday, August 5, a woman was walking her dog in the Muirpark Wynd area of the town when a male youth exposed himself to her before making off on foot in the direction of Ormiston Road.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on August 5 in Muirpark Wynd, Tranent | Google Maps

The suspect is described as white, aged between 15-17 years-old and around 5ft 6in. Officers said he has a slim build with short dark hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black and grey coloured hoodie and dark coloured jogging bottoms.

Constable Ben Gourlay said: “Clearly, this was a disturbing and upsetting incident for the woman involved, who thankfully reported the matter to police. We are appealing anyone who witnessed what happened or saw someone in the area matching the description, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident 3951 of 5 August or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.