East Lothian crime: Male youth wanted following indecent exposure in Muirpark Wynd in Tranent
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At around 8.15pm on Monday, August 5, a woman was walking her dog in the Muirpark Wynd area of the town when a male youth exposed himself to her before making off on foot in the direction of Ormiston Road.
The suspect is described as white, aged between 15-17 years-old and around 5ft 6in. Officers said he has a slim build with short dark hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black and grey coloured hoodie and dark coloured jogging bottoms.
Constable Ben Gourlay said: “Clearly, this was a disturbing and upsetting incident for the woman involved, who thankfully reported the matter to police. We are appealing anyone who witnessed what happened or saw someone in the area matching the description, to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident 3951 of 5 August or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.