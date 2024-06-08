Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gavin Murray was found guilty of attacking two women during massage sessions earlier this year

An East Lothian massage therapist who was convicted of sexually assaulting two female clients has been caught again - after two new victims came forward following press coverage of his trial.

Gavin Murray was found guilty of attacking two women by groping their breasts during massage sessions at his clinic following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60-year-old escaped a jail term and was handed a community payback order and was placed on the sex offenders register for 12 months.

a

Following extensive press coverage of the case two further women have come forward and reported Murray for sexually assaulting them as he treated them at his business premises in Dunbar, East Lothian.

The former civil engineer was arrested and charged and he appeared back at the capital court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to the two new sex attacks.

Prosecutor Clare Green told the court the first victim contacted Murray for treatment to her neck and back after she had suffered an injury after falling off a horse in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray attended the young woman’s home and after her father had left the room Murray had placed his hands down the front of her towel and “rubbed both her breast and nipples”.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused made reference to a piercing she had and said ‘what do we have here?’

“The woman felt uncomfortable and vulnerable and after the massage she returned to her room without telling her father.”

The second new victim made contact with Murray’s massage business through an advert on Facebook and attended his clinic between January and December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the therapist, from Dunbar, had also touched the woman inappropriately while he massaged her back and shoulders by sliding his hand onto her breasts.

Ms Green said following the appointment Murray had then messaged the woman asking her if she wanted a follow up session but she ignored the request.

The court was told following extensive press coverage reporting Murray had been found guilty of sexual assault the two women decided to report what had happened to them in March this year.

Sheriff Ian Anderson officially added Murray’s name to the sex offenders register and deferred sentence for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women by touching their breasts following a two-day trial at the capital’s sheriff court in March this year.

Both women described to the court how the massage therapist had groped their breasts during treatment sessions at his clinic in November 2021 and June 2022.

One victim told the court she felt “violated” by the sex assault on her and was so distressed afterwards she suffered panic attacks and was forced to take time off work.

The second woman said she had been left “exposed” during the massage session where Murray had “stopped just short of touching my nipples”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray was sentenced to 12 months on the sex offenders register and placed under the supervision of the social work department.