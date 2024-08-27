East Lothian crime: Police say two break-ins at the same house on Links Road in Longniddry may be linked
The two break-ins happened at a property in Links Road in August - both occurring in the middle of the night two weeks apart.
The first incident happened around 2am on Tuesday, August 13, and the second happened around 1.45am on Tuesday, August 27. Two people dressed in dark clothing were seen making off on foot following both incidents.
Detectives are now appealing for information to assist their enquiries into the incidents.
Detective Constable Russell Taylor said: “We believe these break-ins to be linked and our enquiries to trace those responsible are ongoing. I would ask anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incidents to get in touch.
“We would also urge anyone in the surrounding area with dash-cam or private CCTV, to please check your footage in case you have captured anything that could assist us with our enquiries.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0286 of Tuesday, August 13 and 0217 of Tuesday, August 27.