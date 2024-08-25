Edinburgh police rush to busy city centre street after reports of 'suspicious package' at premises

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Aug 2024, 14:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police rushed to a busy street in Edinburgh city centre after receiving reports of a “suspicious package”.

Officers arrived at a premises on George Street at around 5.25pm on Saturday, August 24, but following an examination, they said the item posed no threat to the public.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.25pm on Saturday officers received a report of a potentially suspicious package at a premises on George Street, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and following examination it was confirmed to be non-suspicious and it posed no threat to the public.”

Related topics:George StreetPoliceEdinburghEmergency response