Edinburgh police rush to busy city centre street after reports of 'suspicious package' at premises
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police rushed to a busy street in Edinburgh city centre after receiving reports of a “suspicious package”.
Officers arrived at a premises on George Street at around 5.25pm on Saturday, August 24, but following an examination, they said the item posed no threat to the public.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.25pm on Saturday officers received a report of a potentially suspicious package at a premises on George Street, Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and following examination it was confirmed to be non-suspicious and it posed no threat to the public.”