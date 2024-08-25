Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police rushed to a busy street in Edinburgh city centre after receiving reports of a “suspicious package”.

Officers arrived at a premises on George Street at around 5.25pm on Saturday, August 24, but following an examination, they said the item posed no threat to the public.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.25pm on Saturday officers received a report of a potentially suspicious package at a premises on George Street, Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended and following examination it was confirmed to be non-suspicious and it posed no threat to the public.”