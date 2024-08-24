Injured Midlothian police officer rushed to hospital for treatment and two arrested after disturbance
A police officer was taken to hospital and a man and woman arrested during a disturbance in Midlothian.
After reports of a disturbance, emergency services rushed to Edinburgh Road in Penicuik at around 8.20am on Saturday, August 24.
The incident, near Farmfoods supermarket, led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.20am on Saturday, 24 August, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik.
“Emergency services attended and one police officer was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 49-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.”