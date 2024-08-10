Edinburgh police called to Wheatfield Place in Gorgie after man assaulted during 'disturbance'
Emergency services descended on Wheatfield Place in Gorgie at around 6.40pm on Friday after they received reports of an incident.
At the scene, officers found a man who had been seriously assaulted and he was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The road was taped off while investigations were carried out and police say enquiries are ‘ongoing’.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday, we received a report of disturbance at Wheatfield Place in Edinburgh. Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was seriously assaulted and taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”