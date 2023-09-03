Hearts’ home since 1886, when the club moved across Gorgie Road from ‘Old Tynecastle’ on the site of the present-day Wardlaw Street and Wardlaw Terrace, the ground has seen a lot of changes in the past 137 years.
1. Fenced off
Hearts fans and Rangers fans are separated by fences and a section of terracing for the Hearts v Rangers football match at Tynecastle in October 1978. Photo: Ian Brand
2. Time for a change
Demolition work continues at Tynecastle Park stadium in 2017 as the skeleton of the new main stand towers above the old main stand built in 1914, designed by the renowned stadium architect Archibald Leitch. Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. Cover up
A new covered enclosure under construction, 10 July 1959. The warehouses of the neighbouring North British Distillery can be seen in the background. This work was paid for by the sale of club legend Dave Mackay for £32,000 to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: TSPL
4. What a view!
Sealant applicator David Graham [23] at work on Hearts' new stand at the 'Gorgie Road end', in the summer of 1997. Traditionally the away end for many years until this stand was built, with away supporters now occupying the 'school end'. Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD