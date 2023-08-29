A look back at Hearts cup wins over the years

When you support an Edinburgh football team, the chance of seeing it win a major cup are usually considered slim due to the dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scottish football. But that doesn’t mean it never happens.

We’ve taken a look back in our archives for pictures of Hearts fans celebrating their side’s cup victories over the years. We’ve found great photos of Hearts fans celebrating Scottish Cup successes in 1956,1998, 2006 and of course 2012, when they thumped city rivals Hibs 5-1 in the final at Hampden Park in Glasgow. The team also bagged Scottish League Cup victories in the 1950s and 60s.

Take a look through our photo gallery to take a trip down memory lane to some of the best times in Hearts’ history.

1 . Heroes welcome The Hearts team is welcomed back to Edinburgh by thousands of Jambos after beating Gretna in the Scottish Cup final in 2006. The team is pictured on an open top bus with the trophy at Haymarket on route to their home in Gorgie. Photo: Rob McDougall

2 . Legends A mounted policeman escorts the Hearts team bus along Princes Street in Edinburgh after they won the Scottish Cup by defeating Celtic at Hampden Park in April 1956. Photo: Archive

3 . Celebratory pints Hearts fans watch and celebrate Hearts win over Hibs in the Scottish Cup Final at 'Diggers' the Athletic Arms at Ardmillan in Gorgie in 2012, their last major honour. Photo: Jayne Wright