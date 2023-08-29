28 brilliant Hearts fan photos from their Scottish Cup wins over the years - see if you can spot yourself
When you support an Edinburgh football team, the chance of seeing it win a major cup are usually considered slim due to the dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scottish football. But that doesn’t mean it never happens.
We’ve taken a look back in our archives for pictures of Hearts fans celebrating their side’s cup victories over the years. We’ve found great photos of Hearts fans celebrating Scottish Cup successes in 1956,1998, 2006 and of course 2012, when they thumped city rivals Hibs 5-1 in the final at Hampden Park in Glasgow. The team also bagged Scottish League Cup victories in the 1950s and 60s.
Take a look through our photo gallery to take a trip down memory lane to some of the best times in Hearts’ history.