4 . Frankie Boyle

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle is a Celtic fan and, whilst he doesn't often discuss football, he has taken to social media on the odd occasion to make clear which of the Glasgow clubs he follows. On the current Covid-19 crisis and its impact on football - and in particular the title race between the Hoops and Rangers - he recently tweeted: "It's almost worth it to see Celtic handed a 9th title in a row in the bitterest possible circumstances." Photo: Photo Third Party