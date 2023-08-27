There are a whole host of famous faces who count Celtic as their team.
Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Parkhead club - and here are the most famous ones among the lot.
1. 12 famous faces who support Celtic
Celtic have a whole host of celebrity supporters. Photo: Photo: JPI Media
2. Billy Connolly
Billy Connolly is well-known to follow Celtic. The Big Yin has said that a Rangers fan once "put me on the deck and he painted my nose blue.” Photo: Photo: PA
3. Rod Stewart
Maggie May singer Rod Stewart is probably Celtic's best-known celebrity fan and has been attending matches for decades now. Photo: Photo: Third Party
4. Frankie Boyle
Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle is a Celtic fan and, whilst he doesn't often discuss football, he has taken to social media on the odd occasion to make clear which of the Glasgow clubs he follows. On the current Covid-19 crisis and its impact on football - and in particular the title race between the Hoops and Rangers - he recently tweeted: "It's almost worth it to see Celtic handed a 9th title in a row in the bitterest possible circumstances." Photo: Photo Third Party