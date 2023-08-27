3 . Gordon Ramsay

According to his autobiography, Gordon Ramsay played "a couple of non-league matches as a trialist" for Rangers. He never made it anywhere near the first team, however, and after his 'football career' was cut short by injury, he went on to become one of the most famous chefs on the planet. Ramsay still supports his boyhood heroes and watches matches whenever he can. Photo: Photo: PA