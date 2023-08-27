There are a whole host of celebrities who count Glasgow Rangers as their team.
Over the years, we have seen many famous faces publicly declare their love of the Ibrox club – here are some of the best known ones.
1. 12 famous faces who support Rangers
Rangers boast a whole host of celebrity supporters. Photo: Photo: Third Party
2. Amy MacDonald
Scottish singer-songwriter Amy MacDonald is a lifelong Rangers fan. Back when her debut album, This Is The Life, was released in 2007, she revealed she'd happily swap personal pop glory for her beloved Teddy Bears topping the SPL. She said: “If I had the choice between my new album getting to the top of the charts or Rangers sitting in pole position in the SPL, I would go for Ally McCoist’s team every time." Photo: Photo: Third Party
3. Gordon Ramsay
According to his autobiography, Gordon Ramsay played "a couple of non-league matches as a trialist" for Rangers. He never made it anywhere near the first team, however, and after his 'football career' was cut short by injury, he went on to become one of the most famous chefs on the planet. Ramsay still supports his boyhood heroes and watches matches whenever he can. Photo: Photo: PA
4. Jim White
Sky Sports football presenter Jim White, who is portrayed as a diehard Gers fan in BBC comedy Only An Excuse, was once pictured wearing a Loyalist flute band jacket at a boozy Rangers fans’ bash. He later admitted it was something he deeply regrets, adding: “Celtic fans quite rightly were unforgiving of that.” Photo: Photo: SNS