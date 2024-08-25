Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two schoolboys, aged 12, have been charged after three buses were damaged in East Lothian.

Police received reports of anti-social behaviour in Tranent on Saturday, August, 24. The incident led to the bus service being rerouted.

Both boys were traced and have been charged with culpable and reckless conduct. The pair will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Department.

Inspector Watson said: “We are aware of the disruption caused to the bus services last night and will continue to work with transport providers and partners to address anti-social behaviour directed towards their network.”