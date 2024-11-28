East Lothian police have launched an investigation following the theft of several motorbikes in Tranent.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Friday, November 22, three motorbikes and two mountain bikes were stolen from a garage in Laidlaw Gardens.

Police are now appealing for information to help trace the three stolen motorbikes: a Honda CRF 300, a Honda CRF 110 and a KTM 150 EXC. Following police enquiries both mountain bikes have been recovered and will be forensically examined and returned to the owner.

A Honda CRF 300, Honda CRF 110 and a KTM 150 EXC, along with two mountain bikes, were stolen from a garage in Laidlaw Gardens in Tranent on Friday, November 22 | Police Scotland

Sergeant Dougie Wardell said: “We are continuing to check relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area and I would like to appeal to anyone with recording equipment, such as dash cams or ring doorbells, to check the footage as they could have captured images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3958 of November 22. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.