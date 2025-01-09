East Lothian crime: Woman, 38, arrested after one-vehicle crash in Church Street, Tranent

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:58 GMT
A woman has been arrested following a one-vehicle crash in East Lothian this morning.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Church Street in Tranent on Thursday, January 9.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and police advised she has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested following a crash in Church Street in Tranent on January 9
A 38-year-old woman has been arrested following a crash in Church Street in Tranent on January 9 | Google Maps

The street was partially closed for several hours as officers carried out enquiries and locals were advised to avoid the area. At around 3.30pm Police Scotland advised the road has fully reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Church Street in Tranent is now fully reopened following a one-vehicle crash which happened around 11.30am on Thursday, January 9. Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital. She has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

