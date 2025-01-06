East Lothian missing: David Morton traced safe and well

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:40 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 10:16 GMT
An East Lothian man, who was reported missing from Prestonpans, has been traced safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that David Morton, 50, who was reported missing from Prestonpans has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

