Photos from the area show significant flooding at the bridge over the Tyne at Preston Mill as heavy rain drenches parts of the country, with flooding leading to school closures and disruption on roads and railways. Water submerged the steps leading over the bridge as a reading showed the river height had reached 2.5m because of the “extremely high rainfall”.

In Edinburgh a busy road has been closed and will be 'for some time' due to severe flooding seen across the capital. Ferry Road, at Crewe Toll, is currently closed while images from the scene showed cars ‘floating’ at the junction and vehicles including a taxi stranded in the water.

East Lothian council has urged anyone concerned about flooding to sign up to SEPA for the latest flood reports. SEPA said heavy rain during Friday could lead to flooding of property and agricultural land, roads and disruption to travel.

Bridge at Preston Mill, East Linton

Bridge flooded during heavy rainfall