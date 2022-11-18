News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh weather: 10 pictures of Edinburgh flooding as Capital is hit by serious rainfall

10 photos as Edinburgh is hit by serious flooding

By Ginny Sanderson
21 minutes ago

These were the scenes as Edinburgh was pelted with a deluge of rain on Friday (November 18). Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the east of Scotland for heavy rainfall and flooding, which is in place until around 6pm this evening. The Granton area of the Capital was particularly badly hit, with cars becoming submerged in floodwater at the junction between Ferry Road and West Granton Access. A spokesperson for Edinburgh council said: “Extreme weather events are becoming more common as climate change becomes a reality, and this only emphasises the need to make Edinburgh more resilient and reminds us of our moral duty to reduce climate emissions.”

1. Edinburgh flooding

A car submerged in water covering the tyres and registration plate stranded in the middle of the junction of Ferry Road and West Granton Access Road.

Photo: John Devlin

Photo Sales

2. Edinburgh flooding

A yellow warning is in place for a large part of eastern Scotland until 6pm on Friday.

Photo: John Devlin

Photo Sales

3. Edinburgh flooding

Car trapped due to heavy flooding at busy junction Granton.

Photo: John Devlin

Photo Sales

4. Edinburgh flooding

Transport has been affected today due to the extreme weather.

Photo: Katharine Hay

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3