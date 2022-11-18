These were the scenes as Edinburgh was pelted with a deluge of rain on Friday (November 18). Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the east of Scotland for heavy rainfall and flooding, which is in place until around 6pm this evening. The Granton area of the Capital was particularly badly hit, with cars becoming submerged in floodwater at the junction between Ferry Road and West Granton Access. A spokesperson for Edinburgh council said: “Extreme weather events are becoming more common as climate change becomes a reality, and this only emphasises the need to make Edinburgh more resilient and reminds us of our moral duty to reduce climate emissions.”