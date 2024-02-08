Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh drinks lovers can enjoy the perfect Valentine’s Day date as independent distiller Eden Mill announces The Eden Mill Experience is now open in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End.

The Eden Mill Experience offer a range of “immersive drinks experience” where guests can take part in two interactive mixology experiences and learn how to make delicious gin and whisky cocktails from the pros.

Independent distiller Eden Mill has now announced that their venue in the Heads & Tales Gin Bar at 1A, Rutland Place will open next weekend on Saturday, February 3. Based in the heart of the West End, owners say drinks lovers will have the chance to explore the stories behind Eden Mill’s whisky and gin expressions.

Hannah Ingram, head of marketing at Eden Mill, said: “We are thrilled to bring a taste of St Andrews to the Scottish capital. Valentine’s Day is a fabulous opportunity for Edinburgh’s gin fans to experience the versatility of our Love Gin through a range of inventive & delicious cocktails.

“The Eden Mill Experience is the perfect opportunity to showcase our wonderful expressions in an interactive and immersive way, and it’s a privilege to launch in a city with such a vibrant drinks scene. The 'Guard Bridge Masterclass’ is also available for whisky fans - Eden Mill’s blended malt Scotch whisky is designed to be enjoyed in cocktails, and guests will enjoy three - all expressing the whisky’s deliciously sweet tasting notes of sherried fruit and light warm gingerbread."

Positioned as an experience and journey into the Eden Mill brand, victors to the Eden Mill Experience can book for two interactive drinks experiences - ‘Share The Love Gin’ from £30 and ‘The Guard Bridge Masterclass from £35.

During the Share The Love Gin session, gin enthusiasts will hear the story of how Love Gin was born and the flavoursome botanicals used to make it so delicious. With three uniquely delicious cocktails and some sweet treats, this immersive session will tell the story of Eden Mill’s best-selling Love Gin.

In The Guard Bridge Masterclass, whisky fans will learn the journey and discover the story behind this new blended malt Scotch whisky while delving into its deliciously sweet tasting notes. ﻿Designed to be enjoyed in cocktails, attendees will try three as part of the experience to demonstrate the whisky’s versatility, with one cocktail “guaranteed to feature an ingredient guests have never tasted before!”

Established in 2012 in St Andrews, Eden Mill is currently building a contemporary Scotch Whisky and gin distillery which is due to become operational in 2024. Set to be one of Scotland's iconic distilleries, owners hope it will become a major St Andrews landmark and a key Scottish tourism attraction.