Police have seized ‘more than a tonne of potentially dangerous weapons’ after fireworks worth £42,000 were recovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The items, which have an explosive content of 163kg, were discovered in a van in Rosyth, Fife, following an intelligence led recovery by Edinburgh detectives investigating planned disorder within the Capital as part of Operation Crackle.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court at a later date. He has been placed under curfew between October 31 to November 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An image from Bonfire Night in Edinburgh in 2024 | NW

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “This is a significant recovery of fireworks ahead of the Bonfire Night period, as our intelligence suggests these were set to be distributed to individuals across Edinburgh the purpose of causing violence and disorder.

“Seizing these items means that we have effectively taken more than a tonne of potentially dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who wish to cause fear and alarm within our communities and carry out attacks on emergency services, buses and members of the public.

“We will continue to gather intelligence and evidence against anyone who wishes to jeopardise the safety and wellbeing of people and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Police Scotland launched Operation Moonbeam, its annual public order response to violence and disorder over the Bonfire Night period.

Over 60 people have been reported for their involvement in fireworks offences over the Bonfire Night period for 2024 and Police Scotland is dedicating more resource than ever before to tackle crimes involving fireworks

This year, many officers including those in the Tayside and Edinburgh areas, will be equipped with Body Worn Video cameras during the Bonfire Night period.

If you have information that can help prevent Bonfire Night disorder, you can contact Police Scotland via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.