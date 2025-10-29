Dispersal zones will be in effect across 14 areas of the city between Friday, October 31, to Wednesday, November 5, to help prevent violent crimes the city has seen in recent years and to keep communities safe. Additional officers equipped with Body Worn Video will also be on patrol and may be placed on some Lothian Buses services.

This year will also see nine Firework Control Zones (FCZ) in effect, (up from four last year) where it is illegal to set off fireworks between October 31 and November 9. These areas are: Balerno, Calton Hill, Corstorphine, Gracemount, Longstone, Moredun, Niddrie, Seafield and Sighthill. People who break the law could receive a maximum penalty of £5,000 fine or face a six-month custodial sentence.

Dispersal zones mean police can break up groups of two or more people where officers believe they are ‘causing or likely to cause alarm or distress to any members of the public.’

Police Scotland stated: “Any person without reasonable excuse who knowingly contravene a direction given to them under this Act shall be guilty of an offence and will be arrested without warrant.’

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, Gold Commander for Operation Moonbeam, said: “Last year, following Bonfire Night, I reflected on what was a successful policing operation that saw a reduction in serious disorder offences and a dramatic reduction in the number of officers injured.

“However, we still saw unacceptable levels of violence and disorder in parts of Glasgow and Edinburgh, leaving communities in these areas in a state of fear and alarm. This was wholly unacceptable, and we immediately launched a major criminal investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Over 60 people have been reported for their involvement in fireworks offences over the Bonfire Night period for 2024. I want to make it clear our pursuit of offenders for any crimes this year will be equally unrelenting. If you chose to create fear in your community, and if you chose to attack those who are deployed to keep people safe, you will face justice.

“We will use all available technology, resources and policing tactics at our disposal to keep our people safe while they, in turn work with other emergency service partners to protect the public from harm.

“Please help us make Bonfire Night 2025 a safe event for everyone looking to enjoy it.”

You can view all the dispersal zone areas and boundaries below.