Nine areas in Edinburgh are set to have fireworks bans brought in for Bonfire Night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two year fireworks control zones (FCZs) – areas where the use of any fireworks is banned – are proposed for Niddrie, Seafield, Balerno and Calton Hill.

All four were subject to bans last year, with previous reports to councillors suggesting that they were effective in reducing disturbance and litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And five more FCZs, each lasting one year, are proposed for Corstorphine, Moredun, Gracemount, Longstone and Sighthill, each coming after locals requested them.

The Corstorphine ban is aimed at reducing the impact on animals at Edinburgh Zoo, after a red panda cub died on 2024’s Bonfire Night.

The Longstone ban is also targeted at reducing harms to animals and ‘vulnerable communities’, while the other three zones are meant to reduce general fireworks misuse.

A report set to go before councillors at next week’s Culture and Communities Committee says all five zones had ‘overwhelming support’ during public consultations on introducing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application form for new FCZs was launched on March 3 this year, allowing community groups and local residents to apply for a zone to be introduced in their area.

Residents in Greenbank had requested a FCZ, but officers said that there was not enough evidence from other public bodies to proceed with it.

All nine zones will run from October 31 to November 9 this year. The report says officers are expecting Police Scotland to introduce dispersal zones in some or all of the FCZ areas.

Dispersal zones allow police officers to tell groups of two or more people engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave a designated area for up to 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they re-enter the zone before they are allowed to, they can be subject to arrest.

The report also said that police officers would be placed on some Lothian Buses services on Bonfire Night to discourage antisocial behaviour.

And, it said the fire service would deliver presentations in city secondary schools on bonfire and firework safety.

Councillors will consider the report at the next meeting of the Culture and Communities Committee, set to be held on Thursday, August 21.