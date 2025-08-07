Major police operation under way in Edinburgh street with road blocked off

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:51 BST
A major police operation is under way in a residential road in Edinburgh.

Police descended on a property in Broomhall Terrace in Corstorphine shortly before 12pm on Thursday, August 7, with multiple police vehicles and officers in attendance.

Witnesses reported seeing seven police vans and two police cars on the scene, with one blocking the entrance and preventing traffic from accessing the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image

One also said an ambulance had arrived at the scene, where a tent has been erected. She added that officers were directing traffic and pedestrians away from the area.

The nature of the incident is not yet known, but a Police Scotland spokesman said officers are ‘executing a search warrant’ in the area.

She said: "Officers are executing a search warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation."

Related topics:PoliceCorstorphinePolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice