Two teenagers charged in connection with Princes Street police incident which saw road closed for hours
Police sealed off the city centre route at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, after officers received reports of items being thrown from a roof on to the busy road below.
The east end of the road, near Waverley station and The Balmoral, was cordoned off and multiple emergency services vehicles, including fire engines, were in attendance. A helicopter was also spotted hovering above the scene.
Surrounding streets were also closed as a result of the incident, which brought transport chaos to the city centre during Edinburgh’s busiest time of the year.
The tram line was shut and multiple bus diversions were also in place. The road reopened hours later, with normal services having resumed.
Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, have been charged in connection with the incident and have been released on an undertaking.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh.
"Two male youths, aged 14 and 15 years, have been arrested, charged and released on an undertaking. They will be reported to the relevant authorities."