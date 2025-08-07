Two teenagers have been charged after police were forced to close Princes Street amid reports of items ‘being thrown from a roof’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police sealed off the city centre route at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, after officers received reports of items being thrown from a roof on to the busy road below.

The east end of the road, near Waverley station and The Balmoral, was cordoned off and multiple emergency services vehicles, including fire engines, were in attendance. A helicopter was also spotted hovering above the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrounding streets were also closed as a result of the incident, which brought transport chaos to the city centre during Edinburgh’s busiest time of the year.

scotsman

The tram line was shut and multiple bus diversions were also in place. The road reopened hours later, with normal services having resumed.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, have been charged in connection with the incident and have been released on an undertaking.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

"Two male youths, aged 14 and 15 years, have been arrested, charged and released on an undertaking. They will be reported to the relevant authorities."