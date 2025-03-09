Edinburgh Airport bosses hope new centre will encourage ‘bright and active’ youngsters
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and physicist Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell were at the opening of Edinburgh Airport’s Stem Centre.
Designed to encourage people into careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Ms Forbes hailed the centre as a “great example of a major employer taking action”.
It will open for visits from local schools and groups, with airport chief executive Gordan Dewar saying: “Providing opportunities for young people is something we’re really passionate about, and this fantastic new space will encourage bright and active young minds to get excited about a potential future career in Stem.”
He added: “As Scotland’s busiest airport – and as a major employer in the area – it’s our duty to share the benefits of the airport with those closest us, and we look forward to welcoming local schools and educational groups to the facility.
“We also understand the important of a diverse workforce and want to inspire young girls and women into Stem careers, making clear that there are opportunities in aviation and beyond for their expertise and knowledge.”
With the centre opening on International Women’s Day, Ms Forbes stressed that “any barriers to participation in Stem activities for all young people, and particularly girls, must be challenged and overcome”.
She added: “This initiative from Edinburgh Airport is a great example of a major employer taking action, in partnership with schools, to boost opportunities for Stem learning and experiences for young people across Scotland.”
Dame Jocelyn urged young people to “keep exploring and pushing boundaries”, saying this “helps us thrive and enables today’s younger generation to become tomorrow’s inspiring figures”.
