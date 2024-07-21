Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budget airline easyJet was angrily criticised by passengers as it cancelled a string of its flights into and out of Edinburgh Airport on Sunday.

One passenger complained about “heartbroken” children being denied their trip to Disneyland after their flight to Paris was cancelled. Another said travellers trying to fly from Dalaman in Turkey to Edinburgh were being given no information after their flight was pulled.

EasyJet cancellations in and out of Edinburgh airport sparked angry criticism from passenges. Picture: easyJet.

At least nine easyJet flights into Edinburgh and another nine due to depart from here were cancelled. EasyJet said there was a problem with planes being in the wrong place because of weather-related air traffic control (ATC) restrictions across Europe on Saturday,

It comes two days after the global IT outage that affected airports, banks and a host of other organisations around the world.

Edinburgh Airport had posted a message to passengers saying “Things are now returning to normal.....” But one passenger tweeted in reply: “It's a shame the @easyJet@easyJetholidays didn't get the memo. Multiple delays and cancellations Sat and Sun with ZERO customer support.”

A woman tweeted: “@easyJet, why are flights continually being cancelled? EZY3241 to Paris from Edinburgh, heartbroken children missing Disney, leaving 2 days later not an option when going for 3 days!”

Another passenger posted: “@easyJet flight from Dalaman to Edinburgh cancelled and nobody In airport to give information to - disgrace, complete shambles.”

And yet another said: “So @easyJet are claiming that cancelled flights from @EDI_Airport this morning are a result of ATC restrictions affecting all airlines, and yet it’s only EZY flights that have been cancelled. If you’ve been affected get your claim in and challenge their decision.”

EasyJet said it was “sincerely sorry” for any inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

A spokeswoman said: “EasyJet will operate around 1900 flights today. Unfortunately some flights this morning were unable to operate due to the knock-on impact of weather-related ATC restrictions yesterday which led to aircraft being positioned out of base.

“We are doing all possible to minimise the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund, as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and while this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”