Edinburgh Airport: Effects of global IT outage spill over into weekend but many flights normal

By Ian Swanson
Published 20th Jul 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 09:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Flight delays and cancellations caused by the massive global IT outage were expected to continue into the weekend as experts warned it would take “some time” for computer networks to recover.

Edinburgh Airport advised passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport. Several early morning flights were cancelled on Saturday but shortly after 9am only a handful of further cancellations were showing for the rest of the day among flights due to depart from Edinburgh.

The global IT outage resulted in long queues at Edinburgh Airport on Friday. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA WireThe global IT outage resulted in long queues at Edinburgh Airport on Friday. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The global IT outage resulted in long queues at Edinburgh Airport on Friday. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

In a statement the airport said: “Things are now returning to normal at Edinburgh Airport but clearly there will be knock-on impacts across the aviation network. Passengers should continue to check with their airline for flight updates over the coming days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding , and our campus partners for their support as we worked together on this issue.”

The worldwide problem was caused by a flawed update for Microsoft Windows PCs rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which knocked many IT systems offline on Friday, causing flight and train cancellations and crippling some healthcare systems.

A fix was deployed on Friday afternoon, with the chief executive of the company at the centre of the outage warning it would take "some time" for systems to be fully restored. George Kurtz also apologised for events, saying he is "deeply sorry", and made clear it was "not a security or cyber incident".

All the latest delays and cancellations at Edinburgh Airport

Related topics:Edinburgh AirportIT systemsAirline

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice