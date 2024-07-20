Edinburgh Airport: Effects of global IT outage spill over into weekend but many flights normal
Edinburgh Airport advised passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport. Several early morning flights were cancelled on Saturday but shortly after 9am only a handful of further cancellations were showing for the rest of the day among flights due to depart from Edinburgh.
In a statement the airport said: “Things are now returning to normal at Edinburgh Airport but clearly there will be knock-on impacts across the aviation network. Passengers should continue to check with their airline for flight updates over the coming days.
“We would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding , and our campus partners for their support as we worked together on this issue.”
The worldwide problem was caused by a flawed update for Microsoft Windows PCs rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which knocked many IT systems offline on Friday, causing flight and train cancellations and crippling some healthcare systems.
A fix was deployed on Friday afternoon, with the chief executive of the company at the centre of the outage warning it would take "some time" for systems to be fully restored. George Kurtz also apologised for events, saying he is "deeply sorry", and made clear it was "not a security or cyber incident".
