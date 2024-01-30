Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A passenger plane was forced to divert to Edinburgh Airport after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The Loganair flight was travelling from Birmingham to Aberdeen on Monday night (January 29) when it called in the alert due to a technical issue.

The plane landed safely in Edinburgh and the airline later confirmed that it had arranged travel to Aberdeen for those affected by the diversion.

A spokesperson for Loganair told the Scottish Sun: “This evening’s Loganair flight from Birmingham to Aberdeen was diverted to Edinburgh Airport following a technical issue.

"The aircraft landed without incident, and onward travel is being arranged for those affected. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.