Edinburgh Airport: Flight forced to land in Edinburgh after declaring mid-air emergency

Loganair said flight landed safely in Edinburgh after declaring an emergency in mid-air
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
A passenger plane was forced to divert to Edinburgh Airport after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The Loganair flight was travelling from Birmingham to Aberdeen on Monday night (January 29) when it called in the alert due to a technical issue.

The plane landed safely in Edinburgh and the airline later confirmed that it had arranged travel to Aberdeen for those affected by the diversion.

A spokesperson for Loganair told the Scottish Sun: “This evening’s Loganair flight from Birmingham to Aberdeen was diverted to Edinburgh Airport following a technical issue.

"The aircraft landed without incident, and onward travel is being arranged for those affected. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.

"Safety is of utmost importance to us at Loganair and we apologise for any inconvenience to our customers who will experience a delayed arrival into Aberdeen as a result.”

