Edinburgh flight forced to make emergency landing after ‘unusual smell was noticed in the cabin’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing after “unusual smell was noticed in the cabin”.

Lufthansa flight LH964 was en route to the Edinburgh Airport from Frankfurt, but after concerns were raised when flying over the North Sea, the plane had to turn around and touch down in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew members could smell the unusual smell in the cabin of the Airbus A320, and the decision was made shortly after take-off to divert and land at Schipol Airport in as reported by Aviation Source News. The flight made a safe landing in the Dutch capital on around 10.20pm.

A flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to make an emergency landing over an “unusual smell” in the cabin.

A Lufthansa spokesperson said: “Lufthansa flight LH964 on January 21, 2024, on route from Frankfurt to Edinburgh with 84 passengers and six crew members did divert to Amsterdam as there was an unusual smell was noticed in the cabin.

“By precaution the crew decided to divert to an airport near by. The Airbus A320-Neo, registered D-AINC, did land normally at cl airport. No emergency landing was declared, the safety of this flight was never compromised.