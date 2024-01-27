Edinburgh flight forced to make emergency landing after ‘unusual smell was noticed in the cabin’
An Edinburgh-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing after “unusual smell was noticed in the cabin”.
Lufthansa flight LH964 was en route to the Edinburgh Airport from Frankfurt, but after concerns were raised when flying over the North Sea, the plane had to turn around and touch down in Amsterdam on Sunday.
Crew members could smell the unusual smell in the cabin of the Airbus A320, and the decision was made shortly after take-off to divert and land at Schipol Airport in as reported by Aviation Source News. The flight made a safe landing in the Dutch capital on around 10.20pm.
A Lufthansa spokesperson said: “Lufthansa flight LH964 on January 21, 2024, on route from Frankfurt to Edinburgh with 84 passengers and six crew members did divert to Amsterdam as there was an unusual smell was noticed in the cabin.
“By precaution the crew decided to divert to an airport near by. The Airbus A320-Neo, registered D-AINC, did land normally at cl airport. No emergency landing was declared, the safety of this flight was never compromised.
“The passengers have been rebooked an alternative flights by the staff, first back to Frankfurt and then to Edinburgh. The aircraft was checked by maintenance and was put back into service one day later as there was no technical finding.”