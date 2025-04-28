Edinburgh Airport invests £24 million to speed up security checks
The airport has ‘completely modernised’ the security process by investing in eight new scanners that allows passengers to keep liquids and large electricals in their bags. The number of lanes in the security hall has also increased from six to eight.
Arriving just ahead of the summer holidays, the £24 million investment will allow passengers to move through security even quicker while also elevating the level of passenger and staff safety due to the use of 3D functionality.
Michael Hering, head of security at Edinburgh Airport said: “This will be welcome news for the millions of passengers who travel through Edinburgh Airport every year, and we’re glad to be able to complete this project and speed up the process.
“We’ve invested almost £24 million to install this cutting-edge technology to improve the overall experience for passengers, and 97 per cent of passengers are already passing through in under 10 minutes.
“It’s also important to note that our high safety levels have been maintained and improved on due to the 3D technology, meaning it is a faster, more secure process in time for peak summer.”
The new scanners, developed by Smiths Detection equipment, are also in place at other VINCI Airports as part of their approach to innovation. Liquids still need to be 100ml or under but can remain in bags. This means the airport will no longer issue single-use plastic bags, delivering a sustainability benefit through the project.
There is no limit on the amount of 100ml liquid bottles that can be taken through but passengers should note there are no uniform rules at airports across the UK and the rest of the world and customers should check security rules at their return destination.
