Air Canada will launch new flights between Edinburgh and Montreal later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer seasonal route will operate three times a week from Edinburgh to Montreal between June 27 and September 7 and adds to Air Canada’s existing summer route to Toronto from Edinburgh Airport

It’s yet another addition to the capital’s North America connectivity with eleven destinations available to travellers this summer, and delivers more choice for passengers at Edinburgh Airport, which is now part of the VINCI Airports network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bucket list destination for many, Montreal is a stunning city that’s famous for its buzzing cultural scene, including festivals like the Montreal International Jazz Festival and Just for Laughs.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "This is a fantastic addition to our North America connectivity, and we are delighted that Air Canada is adding more options from Scotland’s busiest airport.

“We see continued demand for direct links between Canada and Scotland, and that demand is both inbound and outbound, demonstrating the attractiveness of Edinburgh and Scotland to an international audience as well as the excitement people here have for a country we have strong bonds with.

“This addition is also a big vote of confidence from Air Canada in Edinburgh’s market, and we look forward to welcoming this new route later this summer.”

Click here to sign up 👇