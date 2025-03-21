This video More videos

A disrupted Edinburgh Airport traveller said “people were sitting anywhere they could find and there were pretty long lines to check in”, after a blaze in west London caused Heathrow to close.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows stranded travellers at Edinburgh Airport, after a fire at an electrical substation in west London caused Heathrow Airport to close and cancel flights.

Heathrow Airport - which more than 200,000 people travel through every day - will be closed until at least 23:59 tonight, with passengers advised not to travel to the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maranda, 28, was at Edinburgh Airport this morning (March 21) for a flight to Heathrow then Dallas, Texas for her first trip abroad with younger sister Malarie, 22

She said: ''We got to the airport around 3:30 this morning, and about 40 minutes before our flight, we saw on the board that our flight to Heathrow was cancelled.

Passengers at Edinburgh Airport after flights were cancelled due to the closure of Heathrow Airport. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

''Immediately, we started kind of freaking out, and then we got the notification that our flight from Heathrow to Dallas-Fort Worth was delayed and that raised alarm bells for us.

''We started checking the news and realised pretty quickly that there were some problems at Heathrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''We were informed by British Airways that we needed to go and get our bags that we had checked.

''We got our bags, and then they handed us a piece of paper that said we'd need to call British Airways. We sat on the phone for probably 45 minutes and we were luckily able to get another flight.

''We're now flying to Dublin, but we aren't able to get on that flight until noon. We were supposed to be back in Texas around 2:45 this afternoon, and now we're going to be back around midnight tonight.

''We're having to go from Edinburgh to Dublin, then from Dublin to Chicago and Chicago to Dallas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''It was stressful in the moment for sure. This is actually our first time travelling abroad, so to then have your flights cancelled and to get very little information other than "here's their line, good luck," was kind of frustrating.

''But we were able to get a flight, and we're just happy to be able to go home today. Initially, they were saying it could be Friday, Saturday or even Sunday before we could get home.

''An hour ago it was pretty crazy - people were sitting anywhere they could find and there were pretty long lines to check in, especially for Aer Lingus, because that's where most people were redirected.

''British Airways gate agents basically said they couldn't do anything at that moment. Now, things are starting to calm down, there's just a lot of us waiting outside the gate desks hoping to be able to get on a flight today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''There was a lot of panic at first. I know we were very lucky to get through to British Airways, but a lot of people have been coming up to me and my sister to ask us how we got a flight.

''The British Airways call centre has over an hour wait at the minute, and the gate agents' hands are tied because they've been told people have to go through the call centre. Everybody's in limbo right now.''

Ladelle Hash, 47, organiser of a group of 31 New Mexico tourists, is trying to go home after a week in Scotland.

She said: ''We had been in Scotland for a week and we were heading home this morning. We got on our coach at around 4 o'clock this morning to get to the airport three hours early. As we were gathering our bags, we found out that Heathrow was closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''We've just been waiting - I'm trying to reroute us. Between British Airways and American Airlines, we won't be flying together anymore - there are 31 of us in our group.

I haven't had much help from American Airlines, but British Airways were handling our first flight and they've been great. We did get kicked out of the cafe - but we didn't have anywhere else to go, so we're just sitting against the walls.

''Right away, I was put in a queue. I've got seven confirmation codes with my group, so it was quite a lot, but the attendant noted it down and said to check up if we hadn't heard anything, so we're about to go over there to see where we're at.

''One of my travellers that was going to another state has been booked, but she's going through Rome now. She's getting over to Rome, before going to Philadelphia and then to Chicago - she's going to be all over the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''I'm just hoping that they'll get us flown to another big city by this afternoon - hopefully Dublin or Paris, so we can still get home, just a bit later than we'd hoped.''

Charlie Bayliss, 31, was due to fly to Austin with friends from Heathrow.

He said: ''I was supposed to fly out at 12:10 today and that's not happening. I've tried contacting British Airways, who I'm flying with, and I can't get in contact with anyone. I've tried calling Heathrow, and heard nothing. I've tried, and it's just gone to an automated voicemail that says don't travel to the airport. I've not been able to actually speak to a person.

''At the minute, everything's up in the air. The flight still hasn't been formally cancelled, but it clearly is - my thinking is that if they cancel it, they'll have to find an alternative for us. As soon as that happens, hopefully we'll be able to get in touch with someone, but at the minute, I've no idea what's going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''I had the lounge booked - it was going to be a nice start to the holiday with some Proseccos and maybe some breakfast, but obviously that's not happening. I'd definitely already be at the airport right now - I'd probably be checking my bags in now.

''I'm only on annual leave for a week. I've got a rodeo booked, I've got tickets to a comedy show in Austin, and Airbnbs - I think they're non-refundable. It's a bit of a nightmare.

''Until I hear from BA about whether they'll cover our costs, I can't do anything, but I was looking at flying from anywhere in the UK to get to Texas. If I can get up to Manchester, there's a flight that leaves at 7ish but it's a grand and a half. It would be Manchester to Oslo, Oslo to Copenhagen, and Copenhagen to Austin - and it would take 24 hours.

''The last thing I want to do is spend thousands of pounds paying for something I won't get back, so until I hear from Heathrow if and when they'll put me on a flight, I don't want to fork out the best part of two grand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''I completely get why they haven't got back to us - it's out of their control. But at the same time, we need some sort of idea about next steps. I think that as soon as they officially cancel the flight, they're liable to provide us with a solution and they don't have that yet.

''Ideally, they'd sort out extra flights, but I know Gatwick is at full capacity, so I don't know if it's even possible.

''Hopefully I'll be able to get out there tomorrow but I have no idea. Hopefully it gets sorted as quickly as possible. I sympathise with Heathrow and the airlines because it's not their fault and it's out of their control, but hopefully whatever measures they put in place do work.''

Edinburgh Airport statement

Edinburgh Airport said: “Due to ongoing fire near Heathrow Airport, British Airways passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact British Airways for further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All flights with British Airways to London City Airport are currently operating as normal, as are flights to other London airports with other airlines.”

Heathrow Airport statement

Heathrow Airport said: “Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Fire Brigade’s response

The London Fire Brigade said that ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters responded to the fire at the electrical substation on Nestles Avenue in Hayes. They added that a transformer within the substation was alight. There were no reports of any injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: "This was a very visible and significant incident, and our firefighters worked tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible.

"Thanks to their efforts and coordinated multi-agency response, we successfully contained the fire and prevented further spread.

"We will maintain a presence at the scene throughout the day, assisting the National Grid as they assess the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fire has caused a widespread power outage, affecting many homes, local businesses, and Heathrow Airport. While power has been restored to some properties, we continue to work closely with our partners to minimise disruption.

"Firefighters safely evacuated 29 people from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200-metre cordon was established, with around 150 people evacuated.

"Due to the significant smoke, we strongly advise local residents to keep their windows and doors closed, as some smoke will remain for a number of hours today. Scientific advisors will also be on-site this morning to conduct further assessments and monitor the air quality.

"Our Control Officers handled more than 200 emergency calls, providing guidance and reassurance to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the morning progresses, disruption is expected to continue, and we urge people to avoid the area whenever possible."

The Brigade's fire investigators are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service on the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Metropolitan Police statement

A spokesperson for the Met said there was “no indication of foul play” but detectives “retain an open mind” over the cause. The spokesperson said: “We are working with the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire which remains under investigation. While there is currently no indication of foul play we retain an open mind at this time.