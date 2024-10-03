Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Swinney has pledged the Scottish Government will do its best to secure a government-owned site in Granton where a fire was deliberately started, leading to power cuts for nearby residents.

Edinburgh Northern & Leith SNP MSP Ben Macpherson raised the issue at First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “During recent weeks, a number of constituents have contacted me regarding concerning incidents that have taken place on Scottish Government-owned land in Granton. Most worryingly, a fire was started that damaged a substation and left local residents without an electricity supply for many hours.

The Art Works complex is due to be created in Granton by the National Galleries of Scotland.

"The land is designated for an exciting new development by the National Galleries of Scotland, which I hope will proceed soon.

"In the meantime, however, my constituents and I would be grateful if the First Minister and colleagues could quickly consider how the Scottish Government can take more action to secure the land to reduce risk, criminality and antisocial behaviour in the area."

Last year, National Galleries of Scotland announced ambitious plans to build a cutting-edge facility in Granton, to be known as Art Works, where the national art collection would be made more accessible to the public than ever before.

The building would house many of the country’s most important art treasures and offer “world-class” visitor facilities, rooms for education and community programmes, and new outdoor public spaces.

Replying to Mr Macpherson, Mr Swinney said he understood residents' concerns.

"I assure [Mr Macpherson] that we will do all that we can to encourage the site to be secured. We will work closely with the city council and Police Scotland to identify solutions to the challenges that are faced in the Granton area.

"As Mr Macpherson knows, the project for National Galleries of Scotland is an important Government commitment. We look forward to taking the necessary steps to secure the site in advance of its development."