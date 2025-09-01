Watch: Edinburgh bar manager hits out after being fenced in by roadworks for 8 months
Graham Parsons, who runs the Roseleaf Bar Café with his wife Kylie, said works to build a new cycle lane as part of the Leith Connections project got underway on January 6, and despite being ‘assured’ they would be removed within a few months, they remain in place nearly eight months later.
He said the ongoing works in Sandport Place in Leith have led to a decline in passing trade during a ‘difficult time for the industry.’
Speaking to the Evening News, Graham said: “It's made it very difficult for us to attract passing trade, which in hospitality, is our lifeblood. It's difficult for people to actually figure out how to get in and we’ve had potential customers tell us they couldn't actually navigate the fence. So that's the biggest challenge for us.”
Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said, the city’s transport and environment convener said it is with regret that the works in Sandport Place have ‘taken longer than initially anticipated’ and are now expected ‘to be completed in the next few weeks’.
Watch the video to how the ongoing works have affected the Roseleaf Bar Café in Leith.