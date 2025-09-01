This video More videos

The manager of an Edinburgh bar has criticised the council over ongoing roadworks outside his bar after they emerged at the beginning of the year.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Parsons, who runs the Roseleaf Bar Café with his wife Kylie, said works to build a new cycle lane as part of the Leith Connections project got underway on January 6, and despite being ‘assured’ they would be removed within a few months, they remain in place nearly eight months later.

He said the ongoing works in Sandport Place in Leith have led to a decline in passing trade during a ‘difficult time for the industry.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Parsons runs the Roseleaf Bar Café in Edinburgh with his wife Kylie | NW

Speaking to the Evening News, Graham said: “It's made it very difficult for us to attract passing trade, which in hospitality, is our lifeblood. It's difficult for people to actually figure out how to get in and we’ve had potential customers tell us they couldn't actually navigate the fence. So that's the biggest challenge for us.”

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said, the city’s transport and environment convener said it is with regret that the works in Sandport Place have ‘taken longer than initially anticipated’ and are now expected ‘to be completed in the next few weeks’.