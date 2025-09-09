An Edinburgh basement office next to Harrison Park is set to be transformed into a new fitness studio after plans were approved by the council, despite seven objections from locals.

Azzurre Limited has been granted permission for a change of use at a basement office opposite Harrison Park, to convert it into a new fitness and well-being studio. No alterations to the property will be required.

The property is on the lower ground floor and is accessed by stairs using a separate entrance from the main building.

The new business will be providing fitness assessments and consultations, sports massage, coaching and small group classes specialising in conditioning, as well as aerobics and strength classes using portable light equipment.

The applicant changed the original opening hours of the new studio at 87A Harrison Road after listening to concerns from local residents.

The studio will be used for appointment-only services from Monday to Friday 7.30am-7pm and Saturday 9am-5pm. There would be a maximum occupancy of 12 adults at a time.

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “Noise will be limited to light equipment and background music, ensuring levels are within NR25, below permitted residential limits.

“As it a local community facility the majority of people are likely to travel to the studio on foot, by bike or on local transport, with metered street parking available for the few using a car.”

This basement office opposite Harrison Park in Edinburgh will be transformed into a new fitness and wellbeing studio after the plans were approved. | Google Maps

Approving the plans on September 2, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “Amenity of neighbouring occupants is a key consideration, and taking the existing use of the premises as an office into account, it is considered that the proposed hours of opening could be secured by condition.

“A condition would also be required to restrict this class 11 use to a fitness/wellbeing studio only and not other class 11 uses. With these issues secured by condition, it is considered that there would not be a materially detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbours.

“The proposed level of use within the urban area would not give rise to a significant number of trips and no parking is proposed in line with policy.

“The material considerations include representations from neighbours raising concerns about the proposal's impact on neighbouring amenity.

“This can be controlled through the use of conditions relating to hours of opening, and specific use only and it is considered that it is reasonable and necessary to do so. Transport issues also raised were addressed.

“Therefore it is considered that the proposal development is acceptable.”

The following equipment will be available in the main area of the new fitness studio: studio flooring; kettle bells and rack; dumbbells and rack; wall balls and rack; bike erg (indoor cycling machine); ski erg; row erg; bench, bar and range of low to medium weights; sled and rope.

Seven objections were received for this application on the council’s online planning portal. Reasons for objections ranged from noise concerns to the impact on residents living above the studio, and parking concerns.

Local resident Ms C Mullen raised noise concerns. She said: “Staircase noise is likely to be magnified if groups of people are using the stairs to reach and leave the proposed space for fitness activities.

“In addition it is unlikely that there will be no noise from prolonged use of fitness equipment and / or music from exercise classes. High grade sound proofing would be needed to avoid this.”

While another local resident, Nicholas Kelleher added: “I worry about the impact of increased foot traffic in the building, including more frequent comings and goings that may strain shared spaces and affect overall residential comfort.”

Raising concerns about parking in the local area, Kali Thomson said: “There are currently not enough permit places for the number of people living on Harrison Road which means us residents have to rely on there being paid parking spaces available.

“Weekends where permit parking is not enforced can be especially difficult when there are games on in Murrayfield or Tynecastle as well as morning soccer training in the parks. To add further to this would be extremely frustrating.”

Azzurre Limited now has three years to open the new fitness studio at 87A Harrison Road. The property can only be used solely for the purposes of the provision of a fitness/ wellbeing studio, with another condition added to restrict the opening hours to Monday to Friday 7.30am-7pm and Saturday 9am-5pm.