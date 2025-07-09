Edinburgh bingo players plan dream holidays after £68,010 jackpot wins
One local winner, who has been playing bingo for 27 years, was in disbelief after winning a staggering £58,010 at the Moray Park club after calling ‘house’ during the Safe Cracker Jackpot on Friday, July 4. The lucky local plans to use the winnings to decorate their home and take a trip to sunny Benidorm.
And just two days later, a second lucky winner won big at the Meadowbank club. Susan, who has been playing at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank for 17 years, won during the £10,000 jackpot during the Party Time Special. She plans ‘to have a spending spree’ taking her family on a dream holiday to Turkey.
Susan said: ““I was shaking like a leaf. I only needed one more number. When number 13 was called I hit the £10,000 jackpot. I still can't believe someone won £58,010 here on Friday night, and now I’ve won £10,000 myself. What an incredible club Meadowbank is.”
Gordon, general manager at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank, said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winners and their fantastic wins. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment. Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, added: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible.”
