Two lucky Edinburgh bingo players are celebrating after scoring jackpot wins at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One local winner, who has been playing bingo for 27 years, was in disbelief after winning a staggering £58,010 at the Moray Park club after calling ‘house’ during the Safe Cracker Jackpot on Friday, July 4. The lucky local plans to use the winnings to decorate their home and take a trip to sunny Benidorm.

Edinburgh bingo player, Susan, won £10,000 at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank on July 6 | Buzz Bingo Meadowbank

And just two days later, a second lucky winner won big at the Meadowbank club. Susan, who has been playing at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank for 17 years, won during the £10,000 jackpot during the Party Time Special. She plans ‘to have a spending spree’ taking her family on a dream holiday to Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan said: ““I was shaking like a leaf. I only needed one more number. When number 13 was called I hit the £10,000 jackpot. I still can't believe someone won £58,010 here on Friday night, and now I’ve won £10,000 myself. What an incredible club Meadowbank is.”

Gordon, general manager at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank, said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winners and their fantastic wins. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment. Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, added: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible.”