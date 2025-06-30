People living in a handful of city centre streets who say they were confused by a consultation form will be asked about their waste collection preferences for a second time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came as changes to bin collections across the New Town were agreed, with many existing communal bins set to be replaced by bin hubs in the near future.

Streets in the area currently have either gull-proof sacks (GPS) or communal bins, but the council recently undertook a consultation to re-assess how waste collection works there.

Communal bin hubs, which have been rolled out across much of the city, include six bins for recycling and waste | LDR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were asked whether they wanted their streets to have communal bin service or gull-proof sacks. However, some said that they did not understand that, by ticking a preference for communal bin collection, they would be lined up to get new bin hubs, rather than their current communal bins.

Council officers will now reach out to residents on a ‘small number of streets’ to confirm what sort of waste collection they want to see on their streets.

Steve Canney, chairperson of the Buckingham Terrace Garden Committee, told councillors: “Our current arrangement is that we have kerbside recycling and communal bin hubs. For many years we had the large black bins, which we accessed from our garden.

“We were a bit surprised by the consultation notice with the gulf-proof sack consultation. We feel like the interpretation of these results as support for kerbside bin hubs is not supported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waste collection in the New Town has been controversial for over 20 years, as the council has had to find a difficult balance between meeting residents’ desires, running an efficient waste collection service and maintaining a clean streetscape in the city’s World Heritage Site.

Despite heritage groups, the New Town and Broughton community council and some residents’ associations backing gull-proof sacks, the consultation which ended in April resulted in most streets which did not already have GPS opting for communal bins instead.

A two-year trial run of the sacks on a few streets in the neighbourhood proved successful, with local residents approving of the switch. Off the back of that, the council proposed moving much of the New Town to the sacks, but some 73 per cent of respondents opposed this.

Most of the streets which currently have GPS will keep them, and a small number of streets where residents voted for them will get them. The remainder of the New Town will see communal bin hubs installed instead, which will replace the bins currently in use there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other groups of New Town residents have expressed dismay about where their new bin hubs are set to go, saying having bin hubs next to their homes would, among other things, decrease their property values.

Conservative councillor Max Mitchell, who addressed the committee as a ward councillor for Inverleith, said: “Bins are our bread and butter, and we should get that right.”

He said that the bin hub report presented to councillors on Thursday rolled back a cross-party consensus developed in November last year, which saw bin hubs located across the road from homes permitted in some circumstances.

Committee convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “There is probably no perfect answer. There is probably no perfect solution to this. I felt we had a 90 per cent success rate with regards to bin hubs, and where they are placed. I was looking for that extra 5 per cent to get us to a level of satisfaction with the placement of bins, to tick as many boxes as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think we’re quite there yet, but we need to get there soon. I don’t want to repeat the consultation process indefinitely.

“If there’s going to be a consultation coming to your street soon, I would encourage everybody in that street to take part in that consultation, tell us what you think, tell us what you like, tell us what you don’t like. Because that will help form the decisions and recommendations officers will bring to committee going forward.”