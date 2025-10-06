After four years of vital conservation work, a new chapter is unfolding at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, as horticulture teams prepare to return hundreds of remarkable botanical specimens home to the historic Palm Houses.

Now unified into one cathedral-like temperate space, the restored 19th century glasshouses are ready to welcome back nearly 600 plants – from delicate begonias to towering palms and lush ferns – all carefully tended during the restoration.

Sadie Barber, Research and Collections Manager said: “Exactly four years ago, we removed the last plant from the Palm Houses and today, the long mission to save these historic buildings is almost complete. They are iconic – part of Edinburgh’s skyline and Scotland’s heritage – but most importantly, they will provide a haven for some of the Garden’s most glorious and precious plants.

Glasshouse manager Fiona Inches in the oldest Palm House | Julie Howden

“Finally, with construction complete, we can bring these magnificent Palm Houses back to life.”

Inspired by the Victorian passion for palms and ferns, show specimens will include the black tree fern (Sphaeropteris medullaris), a striking plant, native to New Zealand and the southwest Pacific, which will have a prominent place in the new scheme, and a large stone gate palm (Trachycarpus princeps). At over eight metres tall, this native of Yunnan in southwest China was the largest plant to be removed from the Palm Houses, and is believed to be the tallest in cultivation outside China.

While horticulturists focus on the complex replanting plan, other teams are working with indigenous communities and global experts to craft a transformative visitor experience. The new journey will reveal the stories behind each specimen, feature stunning films and offer guided multimedia tours.

The Palm Houses will reopen public in 2026.