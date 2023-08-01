An Edinburgh teenager has sustained life-changing injuries after suffering an electric shock on railway tracks in the Capital.

It happened around 10.40pm on Sunday when the 17-year-old boy is believed to have gone on to tracks close to the line at Murrayfield.

He was found by a member of the public on a footpath close the line and rushed to hospital, where his injuries are said to be life-changing. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

The incident occurred just a day after a 14-year-old boy in England climbed on top of a stationary freight train and touched the overhead line.

The incident happened on shortly after 9pm between Carfin and Holytown in North Lanarkshire. His injuries are also believed to be life-changing and he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

British Transport Police have now issued an urgent safety warning to help avoid any further tragic incidents on the railways.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey said: “In just over 24 hours this weekend two young people have sustained horrific injuries after taking unnecessary risks on the railway.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with their loved ones who are being supported by officers.

“It should be abundantly clear from these two tragic incidents that the railway is not a playground.

“Modern trains can almost silently reach speeds of 125mph, and the overheard lines are powered by extremely high currents of electricity 24 hours day, which can kill instantly or result in catastrophic, life-changing injuries.

“With the school holidays upon us I would urge parents and carers to sit down with their children as soon as possible.

“Help us to prevent further tragedies by ensuring you know where you’re children are and talk to them about the dangers of the railway.

“Please, have that conversation with those in your care and encourage them to stay off the tracks.”

BTP and Network Rail’s You vs Train campaign highlights the devastating consequences of trespassing on the railway and can be viewed at www.youvstrain.co.uk