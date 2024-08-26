Edinburgh brewery Vault City relaunches popular Buckfast-inspired sour beer

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 17:14 BST
An Edinburgh brewery is celebrating the return of their Buckfast-inspired sour beer which pays homage to the tonic wine often associated with Scotland.

Vault City, who sold 7,000 litres of their first release, have now launched a new Buckfast brew for thirsty customers with their Black Grape Buckie now available online. Brewers say the new beer is packed with the familiar, nostalgic flavours of sweet stewed fruits, a hint of cough medicine, and a juicy twist of black grapes. 

Vault City

Vault City co-founder Steven Smith Hay said: “We wanted to create a drink that wasn’t just a beer; it’s a cultural phenomenon in a can. We are thrilled about the reception to our Buckfast-inspired brew. Having sold the equivalent of 15,000 cans of this first release, we couldn’t ignore the demand.” 

Steven added: “We are proud to bring a taste of Scottish culture to customers far afield and to cater to those looking for more accessible, funky flavours of sour beer.”

The Portobello-based brewery is known for their innovative beers, having released their Iron Brew beer earlier in the year - an alcoholic twist on the nation’s favourite fizzy drink. More recently the experimental brewers released the DDF Caterpillar Cake Imperial Stout, an ode to Scotland’s sacred deep-frying heritage.

Known for their boundary-pushing drinks including Strawberry Banana Milkshake, Raspberry Blueberry Bubblegum and Jaffa Cakes, Vault City’s creative concoctions are now available in more than 20 countries and over 250 bars. 

