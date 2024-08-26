Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh brewery is celebrating the return of their Buckfast-inspired sour beer which pays homage to the tonic wine often associated with Scotland.

Vault City, who sold 7,000 litres of their first release, have now launched a new Buckfast brew for thirsty customers with their Black Grape Buckie now available online. Brewers say the new beer is packed with the familiar, nostalgic flavours of sweet stewed fruits, a hint of cough medicine, and a juicy twist of black grapes.

Vault City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vault City co-founder Steven Smith Hay said: “We wanted to create a drink that wasn’t just a beer; it’s a cultural phenomenon in a can. We are thrilled about the reception to our Buckfast-inspired brew. Having sold the equivalent of 15,000 cans of this first release, we couldn’t ignore the demand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven added: “We are proud to bring a taste of Scottish culture to customers far afield and to cater to those looking for more accessible, funky flavours of sour beer.”

The Portobello-based brewery is known for their innovative beers, having released their Iron Brew beer earlier in the year - an alcoholic twist on the nation’s favourite fizzy drink. More recently the experimental brewers released the DDF Caterpillar Cake Imperial Stout, an ode to Scotland’s sacred deep-frying heritage.

Known for their boundary-pushing drinks including Strawberry Banana Milkshake, Raspberry Blueberry Bubblegum and Jaffa Cakes, Vault City’s creative concoctions are now available in more than 20 countries and over 250 bars.