Three brothers from Edinburgh have set a new world record after completing the fastest human-powered crossing of the Pacific Ocean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan Maclean arrived in the Australian city of Cairns at 1.52am BST today, Saturday, August 30, completing the 9,000 mile journey from Peru in 139 days, five hour and 52 minutes.

They endured violent tropical storms as they rowed across the world’s largest ocean, forcing them to make lengthy detours from their planned route.

Lachlan, Jamie and Ewan MacLean celebrate as they arrive in Cairns, Australia, after rowing 9,000 miles across the Pacific. Picture: Brian Cassey / AFP via Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving in Australia, they were reunited with more than 50 family and friends - including mum Sheila - who had made the trip from the UK to welcome them.

Ewan, 33, said the experience was the "hardest" thing he had ever done. "There have been countless setbacks to overcome, some leaving us lost, but we've always lifted each other up," he said.

"We've shed tears of joy and laughed till our cheeks hurt. And at times we've cried with sadness and with fear, but our spirits have been lifted, time and time again, by the support of so many rallying behind us."

Middle brother Jamie, 31, said all he wanted upon landing was a pizza - calling the journey the most "incredible, relentless and often surreal experience" of his life.

AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Things got tough towards the end and we seriously thought we might run out of food. Despite how exhausted we were, we had to step up a gear and make it before supplies ran out, but now we get to eat proper food," he said.

"Ocean rowing has given us newfound appreciation for things we used to take for granted - like going for a shower, lying in bed, or simply leaning on something stationary."

The venture was aiming to raise £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar. According to their webpage, they have raised more than £790,000 so far.

When they set off in April, the boat was cheered on by hundreds of supporters and the Peruvian Navy brass band while Jamie played the bagpipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Custom-built carbon fibre vessel Rose Emily was launched from Yacht Club Peruano, with the brothers rowing in two-hour shifts, with no resupplies or safety boat on the 280kg boat, On board, they took 500kg of food, including 75kg of oats and a menu of high-calorie comfort meals.

They have gained the support of a number of celebrities, including actor Mark Wahlberg , who deemed the trio "warriors" for their endeavour.

They were also applauded by Michael "Flea" Balzary, the bassist for rock superstars Red Hot Chili Peppers.

And residents at Edinburgh’s Chamberlain Care Home showed their support for the brothers with physio-led rowing sessions three days per week, using a homemade replica of their boat. The Macleans used to visit their grandmother at the home.

In 2020, the brothers became the fastest and youngest trio to row the Atlantic Ocean, raising more than £200,000 for clean water projects.