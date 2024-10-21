Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh bus stop has been destroyed in a lorry crash which left a person ‘covered in glass’.

No one was injured in the incident which happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday, October 20 in Leopold Place. A witness, who saw the crash from across the road, said one person waiting at the bus stop ‘got covered in glass’ during the incident.

An Edinburgh lorry driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice after crashing into a bus shelter on Sunday, October 20 | NW

Replying to a social media post on Reddit, one said: “I am glad the person is ok, that looks like it could have been a lot worse. There doesn't appear to be much of the stop left.”

It is understood significant damage was caused to the bus shelter was the crash and it is likely an entirely new bus shelter is required due to damage to the structural poles. The area has now been cleaned up and workers are on site to assess the extent of the damage and carry out repairs.

The City of Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Sunday, October 20, we received a report of a lorry hitting a bus stop on Leopold Place in Edinburgh. No one was injured and the driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”