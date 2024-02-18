Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several Lothian Buses services will be affected next week as work continues on Edinburgh’s North Bridge.

Works will commence Monday, February 19 and are expected to last for three days. The bus operator advised the overnight works will be in operation from 8pm until 6am each day. Diversions will be in place during these hours with changes to 15 services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out with these times, two-way traffic on North Bridge will be switched from the east side to the west side next week as the massive refurbishment project moves to the next stage. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians at all times.

The changes in traffic management will allow finishing works to the east footpath, including new bus stops and real-time passenger information posts. It will also create an area for a crane to be set up for the cast façade to be reinstalled on the side of the bridge.

Between Princes Street and Nicolson Street

Diversions on North Bridge will be in place from February 19

Buses will be diverted in both directions via South St. David Street, George Street, Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street.

Services affected are: 3 29 30 31 33 37 N3 N30 N31 N37

Between Leith Street and Nicolson Street