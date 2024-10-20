Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several Edinburgh Lothian Bus diversions are in place owing to road resurfacing and other works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a full list of closures and to keep up to date with service alerts you can visit the Lothian Buses website.

Several Edinburgh bus services will be diverted owing to planned works | supplied

Niddrie Mains Road

Resurfacing works will see a section of Niddrie Mains Road close between 7.15pm and 6am on October 21 and 22. This will affect services 2, 30, N30, 21, 48 and 400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lothian Bus services 2, 30 and N30

Between Duddingston Park South/Newcraighall Road and Niddrie Mains Road, buses will be diverted via The Wisp, Milligan Drive, Pringle Drive and Greendykes Road.

Lothian Bus services 21, 48 and 400

Between Duddingston Park South/Newcraighall Road and Royal Infirmary, buses will be diverted via The Wisp, Milligan Drive, Pringle Drive and Little France Drive.

Kirk Brae/ Lasswade Road

Services 31, X31 and N31

Resurfacing works will see Kirk Brae will between Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25.

Between Lasswade Road and Liberton Road, services 31, X31 and N31 will be diverted via Longformacus Road, Liberton Gardens and Liberton Brae in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West End

The Exchange will be closed westbound only from 10pm on Sunday, October 20 until 4am the next day due to crane works. This will affect westbound services 12, 22, 22A, 30, N22, N30, X27, X28 and N28

Service 12

Between Lauriston Place and Morrison Street, westbound buses will divert via West Tollcross, Ponton Street, Semple Street and Morrison Street.

Services 22 22A 30 N22 N30 X27 X28 N28

Between the West End of Princes Street and the West Approach Road, westbound buses will divert via Shandwick Place, Atholl Place, Torphichen Place and the Morrison Link.

Orchard Brae

Orchard Brae will be closed from start of services on Sunday, October 20 for 1 day due to tree cutting. This will affect services 19, 22 and 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Dean Bridge and Comely Bank roundabout, buses will divert via Learmonth Terrace, Comely Bank Avenue and Comely Bank Road in both directions.

Cameron Toll roundabout

Gas works at Cameron Toll roundabout have now been extended to mid-November. This will continue to affect services 12, 24, 33, 38, 49 and X33.

Service 12 (towards Portobello)

Between Buccleuch Street and Peffermill Road, buses will be diverted via Hope Park Terrace, South Clerk Street, East Preston Street and Dalkeith Road.

Services 24 and 38 (towards Royal Infirmary)

Between Esslemont Road and Little France Crescent, buses will be diverted via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road and Old Dalkeith Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 33 and X33 (towards City Centre)

Between Old Dalkeith Road and South Clerk Street, buses will be diverted via Lady Road, Craigmillar Park, Minto Street and Newington Road.

Between Craigmillar Park and Little France Crescent, buses will be diverted via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road and Old Dalkeith Road towards Royal Infirmary only.